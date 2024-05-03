For the first time in several months, Charlotte has a full-time City Manager

For the first full-time in several months Charlotte has a full-time city manager

I talked to city leaders about why they believe this person is the right fit.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After months of struggling to find the right person to lead the town Charlotte has finally picked a new city manager. I talked to city leaders about why they believe this person is the right fit.

Robert Hillard will be the new city manager of Charlotte after spending the last eight years as city manager in Oberlin, Ohio. He has more than three decades of experience as a city manager.

"Especially satisfying just because of the background Rob brings to the job he has been at this level of work for 35 years; he is looking forward to coming back and excited to tribute to the community," Council member Mike Duweck said.

Council member Mike Duweck tells me that Hillard has a great attitude is excited to build relationships with the council and get to know the city.

"He appreciates the fact that some of us got reelected, so we will be here in our seats for a while. He is looking for that continuity," Council member Mike Duweck said.

"We're all pumped and ready to go, we found the right guy, we found a gentleman who is as excited about our city as we are," Council member Jeff Christensen said

Tuesday night at Charlotte city hall Hillard answered questions from the city council and he said he wants to bring consistency to Charlotte and someone the city can trust.

"The fact you haven't had a steady city manager for a bit, I know that creates problems in itself, just cause steady leadership and direction, someone you can count on in this position, that's something I can establish right away," City Manager elect Robert Hillard said.

"To the council members individually, who should I be speaking to know as a manager for 35 years I think I get it, but who don't I know, who should I know," City Manager elect Robert Hillard said

Duweck tells me that Hillard will officially be sworn in the city manager position later this month,

