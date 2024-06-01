FULL INTERVIEW: Charlotte's new City Manager Robert Hillard

Robert Hillard is the new city manager of Charlotte after spending the last eight years as city manager in Oberlin, Ohio.

"It was very difficult for a city to operate without a city manager," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

For the first time in nearly a year, Charlotte has a full-time city manager. I caught up with the new city manager on why now was the perfect time to help a city, that had been searching for the right person.

After an eight-year stint as the city manager of Oberlin, Ohio, Robert Hilliard is the man with a plan for Charlotte, He tells me, he's already received a warm welcome from the community.

"It's great, I'm really looking forward to it, I have been welcomed at every part of the community, I'm looking forward to diving in," Charlotte City Manager Robert Hillard said.

"Charlotte was the perfect community for me," Charlotte City Manager Robert Hillard said.

Hillard says this is a homecoming of sorts, returning to the Great Lakes State with his family.

"I'm from Michigan, southwestern Michigan Allegan, grew up in Kalamazoo," Charlotte City Manager Robert Hillard said.

Hillard already plans to improve Charlotte's quaint downtown this summer and encourages feedback from city residents.

"Firm believer in downtown development, the core for the city is downtown," Charlotte City Manager Robert Hillard said.

"However I view communities different, talk to the council, employees, of course, the citizens and what their desires and needs are but neighborhood enrichment is extremely important," Charlotte City Manager Robert Hillard said.

The previous candidates for city manager had issues with compensation, Mayor Tim Lewis tells me this time around was different.

"Took a look at compensation based on what is happening around the area, and the state, Mr. Hilliard agreed that the compensation was fair," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

As for Hillard, himself, after years spent away from Michigan, he's just glad to be back home.

"You know after a while it's time to settle it down," Charlotte City Manager Robert Hillard said.

Mayor Lewis and Hillard are excited to collaborate on projects to better the community in Charlotte.

