FOR AND AGAINST: Potterville community reacts to former President Donald Trump's visit

Former President Donald Trump's visit to Potterville drew a big crowd outside of the event near Alro Steel.

We saw many people supporting the former President's visit, but there were opponents outside the event as well.

Watch the video above to see what our neighbors are saying about Trump's visit to mid-Michigan.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There’s the everyday in Potterville. A train track runs right through town. And then there’s what doesn’t happen every day — a stop from former president Donald Trump.

The visit brought out supporters like Dawn Willoughby.

"Well the season for my coming today, is to support my grandchildren and generations that may come before or after," Jackson resident Dawn Willoughby said.

Willoughby wanted to go to the event, but couldn’t. So she went into Joe’s Gizzards restaurant instead. Supporters also gathered along Lansing Road.

”We need to build America for the next generation," Allen Selis said.

Opponents of Trump's were in Potterville, too.

”As a veteran, I support Harris and Walz," David Townshend said.

And Townsend’s march with his message continued.

”I think she can fix the country in regard to the amount of violence,” David Townshend said.

A big day for this smaller city of Potterville.

