Food trucks could potentially be coming to downtown Charlotte.

On Monday, Charlotte City councilmembers talked about whether to allow food trucks downtown, when a special event isn't going on.

Right now, they're brought in for special events, but this possible change would allow them to come into downtown on other days, too.

"I'm like everyone else, I would love to stop at a food truck; however, I represent District 1, I spent time with business owners and residents to be honest with you it's a fifty-fifty split,"City Councilman Jeff Christensen said.

District 1 is downtown, and City Councilman Jeff Christensen tells me he is undecided on the idea and hopes it wouldn't take away business from established restaurants. I stopped around at some different restaurants to ask about the idea, and a cook at Eaton Place. He said he would like the friendly competition that food trucks could bring.

"I think competition is a really good thing," Eaton Place cook sot Mike Sanchez said.

He believes food trucks would make all restaurants step up their game.

"Once you find something good, you have to go back for it," Mike Sanchez said.

While I was downtown, I stopped into Agape Academy and Yarn Garden to hear from neighbors about the idea of food trucks coming to town.

"I think food trucks will be a great draw to bring people downtown, then people will see all of the great things Charlotte has to offer," Owner of Yarn Garden Lindsey Potter said.

"I'd be super excited, I think it would be a great opportunity, just for business in the area, as well as us we love having them here," Agape Academy student Izabelle Collions said.

Back at Eaton Place, Sanchez is hopeful that food trucks downtown would actually showcase everything that restaurants have to offer.

"These bringing in other stuff, I think it will inspire everyone to change there menus a little bit, that's just good for us, cause we can go get what we want," Eaton Place cook sot Mike Sanchez said.

Councilman Christensen says no decision has been made but it could happen in the next few weeks.

