Flood Warning Issued for Portland; Residents Asked to Exercise Caution

PORTLAND, Mich. — Neighbors in the Portland area have been asked to exercise caution after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area.

The city's manager said water levels are rising slowly and spilling onto some street.

No abrupt changes are "imminently expected."

The city also said they are closely monitor the water levels and ice formation 24/7.

Leader said remains in close contact with the NOAA-National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

Although ice formation on the Grand River and minor flooding are relatively common, residents should always be vigilant and prepared to move to higher ground, should the need arise.

