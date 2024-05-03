FitStop24 gym opens second location in Charlotte.

FitStop24 gym opens second location in Charlotte. The owner of this place tells me her goal for this new gym is to be a second home and positively impact our neighbors in the community.

"I wanted to do this forever," FitStop24 gym owner Kristine Clark said.

Clark and her husband hope their new gym, FitStop24 in Charlotte can help neighbors connect with the community, and change more lives.

"A space where people could come too, that they feel comfortable, whatever their phase of the journey is weight loss, weight training is, they feel comfortable to come to a gym and not feel intimidated," Kristine's husband Eric Clark said

FitStop24 gym in Charlotte has been open for two weeks and Kristine says she already is thinking about opening a third location in Mid-Michigan to keep helping those get on the right track with their health.

