First-time store owner living out her dream with new business in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Studio Marketplace in Charlotte has been open for over a month now, and the store owner says it has been amazing to see the growth since their grand opening.

"It's been a super positive impact on the community. I love the response I received from them and the support, which Charlotte is great for always," said owner Melissa Randell.

As a first-time store owner, Randell's main message has been to make her store a new home for all women.

"Mission is to empower other women, and I want to do that by cultivating a space where they can come with their gifts and creations and believe more is possible," she said. "What I really love is when they come into the store, and they look around, 'Are you still accepting vendors? Because I actually make this,' and it empowers them to ask to be apart of it."

Randell manifested her dream, and her hope is to inspire others.

"For me and the store, it's showing people that things are possible that they can do whatever they want with a little bit of hard work and effort," she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook