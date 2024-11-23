First Lutheran Church holds Ham & Turkey giveaway

CHARLOTTE, Mich — First Lutheran Church in Charlotte held its annual Ham and Turkey Giveaway Saturday. An event that brought out neighbors bright and early for their choice of a Thanksgiving staple. Over 200 turkeys and hams passed out.

The pastor who helped spearhead this event tells me it's a great feeling to help many across our neighborhood have a special holiday season.

"We been doing the Ham and Turkey giveaway for about 20 years now, it's been a blessing to us," Pastor of First Lutheran Church Daniel Longden said.

"Just to see the smiling faces, that are grateful for what they can receive," Pastor of First Lutheran Church Daniel Longden said.

If you missed this event, the church is also providing free meals on Thanksgiving day. That lunch is at the Eaton Area Senior Center starting at 11 am.

