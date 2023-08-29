Festival of Oddities is coming back to Charlotte on Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Festival of Oddities has been named best festival in Mid-Michigan over the last two years, and this year organizers hope they can earn a third win.

"An outstanding number of people showed up last year, we have extended it to two days, hopefully it will be a little less crowded each day," organizer Julie Kimmer said.

Many people in the Charlotte community look forward to showing up for the Festival of Oddities every year for its display of the macabre and talented artists and vendors.

"We have a over a hundred actually vendors that are on the lawn,"

Those vendors is what helps the event earn its best festival in the Mid-Michigan title.

"The Mid-Michigan area I believe, it draws an interesting crowd, because it's not something you see everyday, festival of oddities is exactly what is sounds like,"

Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Director Courtney Mead stays busy running more than two dozen festivals a year, and this is the biggest one yet.

"Here in Charlotte we host about 27 festivals a year, ranging all sorts of topics and interests so hopefully there is something for everyone here in Charlotte,"

With some much going on Julie Kimmer gave a me a preview of different things the museum holds.

The Festival of Oddities starts Saturday morning and runs until Sunday evening on the courthouse lawn in Charlotte. Tickets are $5 to enter the museum.

