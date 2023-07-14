Watch Now
FBI, Eaton County Sheriff's Office excavating Eaton Rapids' property

Libby Kamrowski
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 14, 2023
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — The FBI is assisting the Eaton County Sheriff's Office with an investigation on a property in Eaton Rapids Township.

At around 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office and the FBI were called to a property off of Bunker Highway.

According to the FBI, tractors equipped with backhoes are being used to excavate portions of the property after a search warrant was issued.

According to officials, there is currently no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

