Election is November 7th, who will be Charlotte's next mayor?

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — In just a few days, voters from across our neighborhoods will be headed to the polls, and right here in Charlotte, there's a big race on the ballot.

I got to sit down with the two candidates running for mayor to hear their top priorities and vision for the city.

Charlotte’s race for mayor pits Tim Lewis against Branden Dyer.

Dyer has been serving on the Charlotte city council for the last 8 years and says he's ready to take the next step and lead the community he grew up in.

"I try to really listen to residents and I'm proud to say that's one thing I have heard from a number of residents, I answer their emails and phone calls, I attend a number of community events,"

If elected Branden already knows what he wants to do that, he believes can change Charlotte for the better.

"I like to explore establishing a fire authority, which would help us cut the fire tax in half, we provide fire to city and townships around us, I currently think our current funding model doesn't equally spread that cost out, and I think a fire authority is. a better structure for that,"

Also on the ballot, is Tim Lewis, someone closely familiar with the role. Lewis was the city's mayor from 2015-2019, and believes with another chance he can make things better in the area.

"Number one is looking at our roads currently, looking into developing a short term and long term, solution for the roads,"

Lewis says another priority is to make sure all voices are heard.

"And the people themselves saying we are willing to put sometime into on this and let's build our community, even stronger than it is, that's why I'm running for mayor, I want to serve my bosses, who are the citizens of the city,"

