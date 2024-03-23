Eaton Rapids Turf Jockeys landscaping company is doing their part to keep the roads safe.

Turf Jockeys will continue to motor the roads all night.

Watch video above of Turf Jockeys plowing the roads.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Turf Jockeys landscaping company in Eaton Rapids is doing their part to keep the roads safe.

"This is a busy day for us the storm comes in at the worst possibly time 5 to 6am," Owner of Turf Jockeys Landscaping Company Nathan Brown said.

Brown tells me he and his team have been pre-salting, so the snow won't stick to the pavement surfaces and have been keeping the sidewalks and parking lots clear during the day.

"We been seeing more of these hot points of snow and not really staying a long time being able to address those situations are key," Brown said.

"Both to mitigate safety and the environmental impact, using just the right amount of salt to keep things clear," he said.

Turf Jockeys tells me they are glad to be back in business, and wants residents to be patient and safe.

"We got a lot of great snow professionals that are trying to keep the roadways clear and get them opened up," Brown said.

Turf Jockeys will continue to monitor the roads all night.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook