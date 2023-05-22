Watch Now
Eaton Rapids Saturday Morning Market is jam-packed with local vendors

Eaton Rapids Community Market
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 22, 2023
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — Artisans, bakers, crafters, oh my! The Eaton Rapids Community Market will resume its Saturday Morning Market beginning June 3.

From locally-sourced honeys and jams to porch signs and tumblers, the Saturday Morning Market will have something for everyone! Local businesses from around mid-Michigan will showcase the products they have to offer Eaton Rapids residents this summer.

If you have a local business that you think would be a good fit for the farmers market, vendor applications are still open for the summer season.

According to the Community Market, it is still looking for vendors who sell products like handmade soap, hot sauce, dried pasta, fresh produce and more!

For more information, you can visit the Eaton Rapids Community Market Facebook page.

Asya Lawrence

