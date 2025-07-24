Even with the heat across our neighborhoods, some Eaton Rapids residents are still getting outside for their workouts

Experts recommend drinking a glass of water every hour you're outside in hot weather.

Proper nutrition is essential when exercising in high temperatures to replace lost electrolytes.

WATCH: Staying safe while exercising in extreme heat

Eaton Rapids runner shares tips for exercising safely in summer heat

Eaton Rapids runner shares tips for exercising safely in summer heat. Even with the heat across our neighborhoods, some Eaton Rapids residents are still getting outside for their workouts. I caught up with a local runner and the Eaton Rapids Medical Center for some tips on workout safety in this heat.

Meet Eaton Rapids neighbor Jake Forquer, who runs three times a week throughout Eaton County.

"What I like even more about running is the benefits I get from running, overall health and wellness," Eaton Rapids neighbor Jake Forquer said.

But with hotter temperatures, Forquer takes precautions.

"And while I'm on my run, I do have water with me, especially on a hot day," Eaton Rapids neighbor Jake Forquer said.

At the Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Emergency Manager Marissa Amboy, who's a nurse, shared how neighbors can stay safe in this heat if they are going outside to exercise.

"Should be drinking about a glass of water every hour, that you're outside, keeping your body hydrated, your body needs so much more hydration than it does on a normal basis," Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Emergency Manager Marissa Amboy said.

When asked about the importance of nutrition alongside hydration, Amboy emphasized its critical role.

"Yes, absolutely, when you're excessively sweating in this heat, you're losing Eletric lights, potassium, sodium, you need healthy food and more water than normal," Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Emergency Manager Marissa Amboy said.

This advice is valuable for neighbors like Forquer, who continues running, even in the heat.

"Primarily, I do some trail running, that's one of my favorites... just being out in nature," Eaton Rapids neighbor Jake Forquer said.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.