Eaton Rapids police officer cleared in the fatal shooting of Hunter Palacios

An Eaton Rapids police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of Hunter James Palacios following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Lloyd announced on Friday that Officer Yutaka Benson was legally justified in using deadly force. Lloyd and his office concluded Benson had a reasonable belief of an immediate deadly threat.

The incident stems from a call to Eaton County 911 on Dec. 30, 2025, regarding suspicious activity at a residence around Spicerville Hwy., a property where the resident was in jail. Benson observed vehicles at the property and pursued a blue Ford sedan that left the scene at high speed.

Benson eventually found the vehicle crashed and abandoned near the Grand River, close to the intersection of Main Street and Canal Street.

Authorities said Benson located Palacios nearby. Palacios appeared agitated, ignored commands, claimed to have a gun, and kept his hands in his coat pockets while advancing on officers.

After fleeing officers again, Palacios evaded a Taser due to heavy clothing and repeatedly told officers he had a gun. Palacios abruptly stopped and turned toward Benson with a black object in his hand.

This prompted Benson to fire 11 rounds. Palacios stumbled but then turned toward the officer again, resulting in four more shots.

Toxicology reports revealed cocaine, methamphetamine, and THC in Palacios’ system.

You can see the full statement from the Eaton County Prosecuter Douglas Lloyd by clicking here.