Eaton Rapids Police Department was struggling to hire officers, but now things are looking up.

The Eaton Rapids police department was struggling to hire officers. but now, the chief says things are looking up.

I'm here inside the Eaton Rapids police department. Where around this time last year, the Eaton Rapids police department was struggling to hire officers. But now, the chief says things are looking up.

"Incredibly challenging about a year ago," Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Weeks said.

In January of 2024, the Eaton Rapids police department was operating with just six officers. Working 12 hours a day, six to seven days a week. Today, they're now fully staffed thanks to some welcome additions to their ranks, like Officer Michael Reynolds.

"This something I wanted to do," Eaton Rapids Police Officer Michael Reynolds said.

Reynolds, a former counselor in the Eaton Rapids school district, decided it was time for a change.

"I felt the drive to serve and be in law enforcement, the opportunity came and here we are," Eaton Rapids Police Officer Michael Reynolds said.

He was inspired to join the Eaton Rapids police department after a conversation with Eaton Rapids school resource officer Jason Ferguson. with one position filled, Eaton Rapids Chief Larry Weeks still needed to fill three spots and reach his goal of being fully staffed with 10 sworn officers. To help fill those vacancies, the department relied on social media and community outreach.

"In addition to some of the advertising we have done that drew in a candidate as well that filled a role here, we've assembled a really great team," Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Weeks said.

Gives them the ability to protect and serve more effectively than in the past, the only drawback is, Weeks says most of his staff has two years of experience or less, something Reynolds sees as an advantage as they become a team.

"Helps us to kind of grow and go through the growing pains together, some of us will be learning going through the same things," Eaton Rapids Police Officer Michael Reynolds said.

