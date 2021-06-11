Eaton Rapids Outdoor Recreation Center is running at full capacity for the 2021 season

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — If you’re looking to get outdoors and go kayaking or canoeing, then you’re in luck because the Eaton Rapids Outdoor Recreation Center is open for the season.

The center opened Memorial Day Weekend and will remain open until Saturday, Sept. 18.

“It’s been very busy. So Memorial Day weekend was pretty steady. We got going pretty strong, and then last weekend we were actually sold out all weekend long, well Saturday and Sunday. So we recommend reservations ahead of time,” said the parks and recreation coordinator for the city of Eaton Rapids, Corey Cagle.

Courtesy of Eaton Rapids Outdoor Recreation Center Getting outdoors

The outdoor recreation center offers kayak and canoe rentals for two or four-hour trips down the Grand River.

If people have their own kayaks or canoes, they can bring them, and there is a shuttle service from the landing and back to the outdoor recreation center.

People can usually rent tubes from the center but this year the center is not renting them out due to the water levels being down.

“People are able to tube at their own risk kind of thing. If they want to bring their own tubes, they’re welcome to go floating down the river. The bottom of the Grand River is pretty rocky in most places. There’s a few spots here that you know drop down to about five, six inches, and tubes might get popped if they roll over the rocks there,“ Cagle said.

Courtesy of Eaton Rapids Outdoor Recreation Center The Grand River in Eaton Rapids

The Outdoor Recreation Center is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7.p.m and is operating at full capacity.

Reservations are highly encouraged, and if people are interested, they should call (517) 719-0287.

Here is a list of the prices for the 2021 season:

$25 for a Single Kayak to Bunker

$30 for a Double Kayak or Canoe to Bunker

$35 for a Single Kayak to McNamara

$40 for a Double Kayak or Canoe to McNamara

$10 for a Pick-up ONLY ($10 per boat)

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook