Eaton Rapids Middle School students and faculty remember the life and legacy of Makenna Morse.

On April 21st Makenna Morse was driving at Columbia and College Roads just west of Mason, when disaster struck.

Watch video above to learn about Makenna's life and legacy

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"She was one of my favorite teachers I ever had, I wish she were still here," Eaton Rapids Middle School student Hannah Guy said.

Eaton Rapids Middle School students and faculty remember the life and legacy of a beloved teacher.

"Missing being in there her voice, talking to us every day," Eaton Rapids Middle School student Atley Mock said.

On April 21st Makenna Morse was driving at Columbia and College Roads just west of Mason when disaster struck.

A car crash sent Morse's three-year-old daughter to the hospital. And took Morse's life. She was just 26 years old.

"She really helped me I struggle with reading and writing she always made everything so positive and she was always there to help," Eaton Rapids Middle School student Justice Morrison said.

Morse was a teacher here at Eaton Rapids Middle School. Where grief remains. Students and staff say she always went above and beyond for her students.

"She had a knack for just connecting with kids which really is the key to being a great teacher," Eaton Rapids teacher Constance Ellis said.

One thing her students and staff will always remember is her love for music, especially her favorite artist Taylor Swift.

"She is a huge Taylor Swift fan, every Tuesday we had Taylor Swift Tuesday, the students would write and listen to Taylor Swift Music." Eaton Rapids teacher Sarah Jones said.

And while her life was taken far too soon. Morse's life and legacy will live on in this neighborhood and these classrooms.

"She was an incredible person, and she mentored these kids into being incredible human beings." Eaton Rapids teacher Sarah Jones said.

A funeral was held Tuesday for Makenna Morse, where 40-plus students spoke in her honor the principal tells me.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook