Eaton Rapids man charged with assault with intent to murder following Wednesday shooting

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — A 48-year-old Eaton Rapids man has been charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession after police say he shot a woman in Hamlin Township.

Police say Michael Aaron Poneta shot the woman on Wednesday morning. She was taken to the hospital for injuries that police say are not life threatening.

Poneta was arraigned on Thursday and bond was set to $300,000 cash. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and wear a GPS tether.

