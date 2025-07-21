Eaton Rapids library seeks donations for $7 million renovation after failed millage

CHARLOTTE, Mich — After a failed millage vote last fall, the Eaton Rapids District Library is finding alternative ways to fund much-needed renovations to its aging facility.



The library needs approximately $7 million for complete renovations to the building.

A book sale fundraiser has already raised $500 toward renovation costs.

The library has served the community for decades, but is showing significant signs of wear with deteriorating floors and walls.

"We know the community can use and needs a better community space," Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

Library staff have considered relocating to another building but haven't found suitable alternatives.

"We have looked at other buildings that have popped up for sale, unfortunately, not the square foot that we need, or it would be more money than to renovate this building," Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

In November, residents voted against a bond proposal that would have added a monthly fee to cover the cost of repairs. Now, the library is turning the page and trying a new approach.

"Friends of the Eaton Rapids District Library have created this take-a-book, leave-a-book ongoing book sale," Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

Donations from the book sale are going into the capital funds account to cover renovation costs. So far, they've raised $500, but with a $7 million project ahead, the library is also looking for grants to help fill the void.

Despite the significant funding gap, library officials remain optimistic.

"We're not going to give up hope on it, Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said.



