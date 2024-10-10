Eaton Rapids Library is asking residents to consider a bond proposal to improve the building.

Eaton Rapids neighbor Chris Hall says the local library is a place where he can use the internet.

One Eaton Rapids neighbor supports a tax increase at the local library. He's not sure he can afford it. I'll show you why he's supporting it anyway.

"Some people can't afford it, but I don't know if I will be able to afford it, but the library is a good resource," Eaton Rapids native Chris Hall said.

The Veteran doesn't have it at home.

"I will also say that eight dollars a month would be cheaper than any internet plan," Eaton Rapids native Chris Hall said.

According to the Eaton Rapids area district library, that 8 dollars is the property tax increase the average Eaton Rapids taxpayer will see if their proposed bond passes. It's on the November ballot.

Library director Bryonna Barton says the money would be used to update the building.

"We have not had a structural renovation since it was built in the 1800s," Eaton Rapids Area District Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

Barton showed me the upstairs of the building. She said the lights don't even work. Part of the renovation would include a green screen for podcasters. But with plenty of ways to read about history here, Bryonna is hoping history doesn't repeat itself. The bond failed in August.

"We also looked at our own election schedule, if we didn't do it this year, we wouldn't be able to do it till 2030," Eaton Rapids Area District Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

She says the library will stay open if it fails but the building won't be repaired. Either way, the internet will still be available for Chris.

"It's been critical in some ways." Eaton Rapids native Chris Hall said.

Ultimately voters will decide in November.

