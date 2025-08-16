The Eaton Rapids library has installed new 24/7 Library Lockers, offering safe, contactless pickup of library materials for community members.

Beneficial for those with health-related accessibility challenges.

Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton demonstrated how the system works.

Watch: Eaton Rapids library installs 24/7 lockers for contactless book pickup.

Eaton Rapids library installs 24/7 lockers for contactless book pickup

The Eaton Rapids library has installed new 24/7 Library Lockers, offering safe, contactless pickup of library materials for community members, particularly those with health-related accessibility challenges.

The lockers, funded by a $20,000 grant from the American Library Association, are designed to help immunocompromised patrons access library materials without having to enter the building.

"My youngest sister is type 1 diabetic. Checking out books would be a problem because books pass hands a lot and are hard to keep clean all the time," Eaton Rapids library employee Emmy Datema said.

Datema's sister, an avid reader, was a strong supporter of the locker initiative and even wrote a letter backing the project.

"When I told her we were trying to get lockers, she wrote a letter of support, saying it would be great and she would be able to check out books she wanted," Eaton Rapids library employee Emmy Datema said.

Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton demonstrated how the system works.

"These are our library lockers. We got them through the American Library Association accessibility grant. They are designed for those who are immunocompromised," Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

Patrons can access the lockers using a mobile app that contains their library card information.

"Patrons can come in, use the Labrista app which has their library card on there, they can scan it on their phone, then get their book out," Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

The lockers are now available for use behind the library building, with a grand opening scheduled for August 26 at 10 a.m. in Eaton Rapids.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.