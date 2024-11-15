Eaton Rapids Library addresses failed millage.

Eaton Rapids library had a bond proposal to improve the building on the ballot which neighbor voter against.

Watch the video above to learn about the libraries plan moving forward

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm inside the Eaton Rapids library following up on another millage that failed.

If it sounds like a familiar story from the last election,you're completely right. Eaton Rapids Library had a bond proposal on the ballot. The proposal would have paid for building improvements.

The majority of neighbors voted against the bond, and it failed. Here in my neighborhood, it's not the only request for more money that failed on the November 5 ballot.

I covered the countywide tax request here in Eaton County for months, which also failed and led to Sheriff's road patrol cuts.

But here in the Eaton Rapids Area District Library, Director Bryonna Barton says she still hopes to find ways to pay for some repairs.

"We'll still be in the same building, we will advocate for a better building as we do have a lot of structural issues going on," Barton said.

She says that includes the upstairs roof of the building, which has problems caused by mold.

"So we have to get the roof replaced, we don't really have it in our budget," Barton said. "We're seeking out alternatives and continuing to work with legislators and historic society, to get the building to better the community."

She's also hoping community donations could help pay for the repairs. The bond did not affect the regular day-to-day expenses of the library, and they will remain open.

Barton tells me the library won't be able to ask neighbors for another bond until six years from now. However, she says they are still thinking positively. She says plans for future programs and events will not be canceled

"We have some really cool things on the horizon, we partnered with kids and stuff children's museum, we will have our first library pass that will be accessed for free," Barton said.

