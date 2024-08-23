Eaton Rapids is ready to grow by building new homes.

Eaton Village received funding for 10 new single-family rental homes through the Missing Middle Housing Program.

Eaton Rapids is ready to grow by building new homes, I caught up with city leaders who tell me this is a step in the right direction. Crews are putting the finishing touches on new homes in Eaton Rapids.

"In 2015 until September of last year, we had 22 new homes and since September of last year till now, we've had 23 new homes," Building and Zoning official for Eaton Rapids LeRoy Hummel said.

According to the Building and Zoning official in Eaton Rapids LeRoy Hummel in 2023 Eaton Village on Haven Street in Eaton Rapids received funding for 10 new single-family rental homes through the Missing Middle Housing Program, administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The grant provided $800,000 in support of a total construction investment of $2,160,000.

"They run from anywhere 700 to 800 square feet, on the single story they don't have any basements, they're on a slab," Building and Zoning official for Eaton Rapids LeRoy Hummel said.

"The two stories will be twelve hundred square foot, there will be two more of those, 9 of them built right now there will be 12 total," Building and Zoning official for Eaton Rapids LeRoy Hummel said.

Hummel tells me all 12 homes will be completed by the end of this year, and anyone can apply through Forsberg in Lansing for guidance on rental properties each rental is $130,000, community and the rent is between 13-15 hundred each month members are thrilled that this opportunity can grow the pop.

"Seeing a lot of new and young families move into Eaton Rapids, people are excited about all the different housing opportunities we have here," Eaton Rapids Resident Lisa Barna said.

Lisa Barna, who has only lived in Eaton Rapids for one year, tells me she moved here mainly because of affordable housing.

"Because it gives people an opportunity to really become a part of our community," Eaton Rapids Resident Lisa Barna said.

