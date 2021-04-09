Eaton Rapids homeowners can get money from the city for home repairs

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The city of Eaton Rapids is offering homeowners financial assistance with home improvements.

The Curb-Side Residential Grant Program is "aimed to support the relationship between the residents of Eaton Rapids and their local government," said city Quality of Life Director Lindsey Zeller. "It provides a way for all of us to work together in making Eaton Rapids a visually vibrant community."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The City of Eaton Rapids

The grants support projects that address any type safety hazard, such as a front porch, steps or roof that is in need of repair.

"Also any structural deficiencies. If you have rotten wood anywhere. And it's aimed at projects that are visible from the curbside and then also projects that address any type of weatherization prevention," said Zeller.

The grant offers three tiers of funding based on different projects. One tier is worth $750, the next is $1,000.

"And then the top tiers for like our safety hazardous and our bigger projects. And we offer up to a 50 percent match not to exceed $2,500. So if you have a $5,000 project and you're awarded this grant, we can reimburse you up to $2500 for that project," Zeller said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The application deadline for the grant is June 1 and decisions will be made by June 15.



To apply for the grant, people must live within city limits, own the home and it must be their primary residency.

The program has been running for about five years and each year it continues to gain momentum. This year the city has just over $6,000 available which is what they budget each year.

As to why it's essential to have this program, Zeller said, as a city, it's important to care for the community that they live in and work in.

"Working together to just build a more vibrant community is really a true passion of ours," she said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Eaton Rapids City Limits

Interested residents can pick up the application at City Hall during normal business hours or click here.

