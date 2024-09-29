Eaton Rapids Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service

The Eaton Rapids Fire Department celebrated 150 of service to the community.

All proceeds from the milestone event go towards the Firefighters Association for training and equipment.

Video shows firefighters and community events celebrating the department's sesquicentennial

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Eaton Rapids Fire Department held a 150-year celebration in downtown. Many community members enjoyed food, drinks, and a 5k run, and the firefighters told me that this was a moment they wouldn't take for granted.

Kids and adults running at Gar Park in Eaton Rapids are enjoying a day that is special to this community.

"That's what this day is about honoring those that came before us and celebrating them," Eaton Rapids Fire Department Jason Freer said.

Jason Freer who has been a part of the Eaton Rapids Fire Department for more than 20 years, tells me he has ties that run deep with the department.

"I grew up in it," Eaton Rapids Fire Department Jason Freer said.

"I remember as a little kid dad taking me down to the station to let me see the fire trucks, and my uncle was the chief at that time as I was little," Eaton Rapids Fire Department Jason Freer said

Freer tells me he is grateful to belong to the brotherhood and has formed friendships he says will last a lifetime. His fellow firefighters echoed that same message.

"Oh, it's a great big family, we're all together, we all got here 530 this morning getting this thing ready to go," Eaton Rapids Rapids Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Perry said.

Memories from decades of service. And the overall history of the department, several members tell me they gave their time to this place to serve our neighbors and make a lasting impact.

"This is really heartfelt 150 years," Eaton Rapids Fire Department Robin Freer said.

Organizers tell me all proceeds from the milestone event go towards the Firefighters Association for training and equipment.

