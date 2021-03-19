Menu

Eaton Rapids could allow marijuana production facilities

Copyright Getty Images
<p>JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</p>
Democrat Miles supports marijuana legalization
Posted at 6:52 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 19:27:07-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Eaton Rapids is considering whether to allow medical and recreational marijuana production facilities.

A proposed ordinance would "allow specific facilities related to the growing and production of marijuana and marijuana products to take place within the city of Eaton Rapids," said city manager Aaron Desentz.

People would not be able to buy directly from the production facilities, which would have to ship their products to a licensed retailer.

Desentz said, at this time, they're not allowing any retail establishments.

The facilities would be in the city's South Industrial District along Mike Simpson Drive.

"Facilities cannot be any less than 250 feet from another building that is not a marijuana facility," Desentz said. "So, for instance, those facilities could not be within 250 feet of a home, of a school, of a park or any other facilities other than other marijuana producing facilities."

Having medical and recreational marijuana production facilities would be an economic benefit to the city.

"The developments themselves would generate property taxes. Those developments would also use a significant amount of utilities, which the city sells. And then also there is income that is generated from the licensing of those facilities," Desentz said.

Joel Krupa, a resident of Eaton Rapids, is for the ordinance and thinks it would be a good economic boost for the city.

"I'm fine with it as long as it's done in a licensed manner where everything is cut and dry," said Krupa.

There was a public input session on the ordinance. Desentz says people raised concerns about legal marijuana being so new and about the odor.

"The city put in place as strict a language as we felt we could legally do to contain that odor," Desentz said, "essentially saying that if you're off the direct premises of the property and you can smell marijuana, that would be a violation and so that could be the cause for a facility to lose its license to operate."

The City Council will meet on March 24 to further consider the proposed ordinance.

