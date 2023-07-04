Eaton Rapids community celebrates 4th of July

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Tuesday, the Eaton Rapids community celebrated the 4th of July at an annual parade and festival.

"I just love the grilled food, it's amazing and that's what makes fourth of July for me grilled food in general, " said Eaton Rapids resident Ben Davis.

Along with the hot dogs and burgers, Davis also believes this day represents the best of our country.

"Fourth of July it's not only a holiday, in this country it's a holiday, in the greatest country in planet earth, "

Elsewhere along the parade route, Jacqueline Pruden is appreciative of fourth of July for a deeper reason.

"I was born in 1940, and if it wasn't for the American soldiers, who saved France in the war, I wouldn't be here today," she said.

After the parade, the fun continued in Eaton Rapids throughout the day, one of many Mid Michigan communities celebrating our independence.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook