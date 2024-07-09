Eaton County to provide realistic training for crews of firefighters.

The Eaton County fire training committee members of all 13 fire departments are coming together

Watch the video above to learn about live fire training

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

More than a dozen fire departments in the Eaton County area are now coming together to provide realistic training for crews of firefighters.

"To have this actually happen, doesn't feel real yet," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

A new program aims to change the game for fire departments in Eaton County.

"Provide adequate training to lower the chances of ever losing a firefighter," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton spearheaded an idea five years ago to provide live, realistic fire training for his crews. It's finally becoming a reality.

"This is really becoming a dream come true," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

State funding is expected to provide the Eaton County Live Fire Training Program with 700-thousand dollars to help create a shared fire training center for more than a dozen departments.

State Representative Angela Witwer tells me when Eaton County fire departments reached out to the state for help, she knew this would be vital for the community.

"We had every chief, from every fire department sign one letter and said it was a major need," State Representative Angela Witwer said.

Firefighters stress that this is a necessity to make sure that when fires come everyone is polished and ready for action.

"And getting the new people better experience before they hit the road, and protect in their communities," Windsor Charter township Assistant Chief William Fabijancic said.

