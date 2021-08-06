Eaton County Sheriff's Office warns community about kidnapping scam

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a kidnapping scam.

Someone has been calling people in the community claiming that a loved one has been kidnapped, which the sheriff's office said is usually an adult child or adult grandchild and demanding money in return for their release, in some cases asking them to wire money from a Kroger.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, three residents have reported report the scam.

If you get a call like this, the sheriff's office says do not send any money and contact law enforcement immediately.

A similar scam was reported earlier this year in DeWitt.

