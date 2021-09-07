Eaton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Mercedes Elizabeth Broadbent.
Mercedes has purple hair with red hair growing through.
She left Saturday with a male subject and is believed to be in northern Michigan, possibly around Traverse City or Clare.
If you can help, please contact the Eaton County Sheriff's Office at (517) 372-8217.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.