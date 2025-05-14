Eaton County sheriff addresses cuts coming to the department after the failed millage.

CHARLOTTE, Mich — I caught up with the Eaton County sheriff to learn more about staffing cuts after last week's millage failure here is what we learned.



Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich tells me 50-plus cuts will happen in his department.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, beginning on October 1st, they will no longer handle murder cases because of staffing cuts; it will now be the state's responsibility.

"MSP will be doing all the major, well all the investigations, because I won't have an out-county patrol," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

"I'm trying to save Delta, as well as the controller's office, where their contract expires the end of September, we're meeting with the township trying to get this contract resolve," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

"It's all about money, let's see what the township can do, so we can preserve the deputies we here," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich sot:" I got a good department, it's sad that I'm losing the out-county, but I want to salvage Delta township,"

However, Sheriff tells me the conversation telling his department that their last days would be in the fall was harder than he could imagine.

"It's tough telling your people, hey, I wish it was more I could, but I'm limited on what I can do," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

