Eaton County residents react to Cracker Barrel logo controversy as company loses $100 million in value

Cracker Barrel's recent logo redesign has sparked controversy nationwide.

causing the restaurant chain's value to drop by nearly $100 million.

Charlotte area residents have mixed reactions to the change.

The company unveiled its new, simplified logo last week as part of a broader rebranding effort that includes remodeling its country-style restaurants and retail stores, according to the Associated Press.

"They definitely took out a big part of the detail and made it more basic I guess and I don't know why, Charlotte resident Keisha Howe said.

Despite the online backlash and financial impact, some local residents aren't concerned about the change.

"I'm kind of a traditionalist, so I like the way things are," Grand Ledge neighbor Pamela Reddman said.

Reddman believes the public reaction has been excessive.

"I think people fighting over it, and going to boycott is kind of silly. If it's where you like to eat, the food will still be the same," Grand Ledge neighbor Pamela Reddman said.

The sign outside the Cracker Barrel in Delta Township still displays the original logo, though the company has begun implementing changes across its brand materials.

Howe suggests people should be more accepting of the update.

"A lot of times, people have a rough time with change. As long as the quality of their food doesn't change, we should all be receptive to change at some point," Howe said.

Despite the controversy, Reddman plans to remain a customer.

"We eat there, we're going to still go there, it's fun to shop. I'm sure all of that will still be the same," Grand Ledge neighbor Pamela Reddman said.

