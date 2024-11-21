Eaton County residents preparing for Thanksgiving.

For the second straight year, the average cost of a family's Thanksgiving gathering is expected to be cheaper.

Watch the video above to learn how Eaton County families are saving money

We are officially one week away from Thanksgiving. I'm here right outside of Family Fare Supermarket where I caught up with two neighbors on how they are trying to save money this Thanksgiving season.

Meet 65-year-old Keith Wilson, a lifelong Eaton Rapids neighbor. I talked with him about food prices in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. He says saving money is important for him.

"Looking for sells to help out with the cost," Eaton County resident Keith Wilson said.

"Staying home, preparing a good meal, and enjoying it," Eaton County resident Keith Wilson said.

And Thanksgiving meals might be more affordable this year for some neighbors like Wilson. According to Eaton County Farm Bureau, for the second straight year, the average cost of a family's Thanksgiving gathering is expected to be cheaper. I talked with Loren Koeman with the farm bureau in my neighborhood.

"We did a survey of grocery stores out there, and we found the average price for a meal for 10 is 58 dollars and 8 cents, pretty affordable down five percent from last year," Eaton County Farm Bureau Loren Koeman said.

Other Eaton County neighbors tell me they are already using the deals they see.

"Yes, it was only five dollars I don't know how they can do that," Eaton Rapids resident Bob Welch said.

Eaton Rapids neighbor Bob Welch tells me he was able to buy a turkey for only five dollars. It was a price that surprised him.

"It was on sale, my wife had a clip coupon and five bucks that was it," Eaton Rapids resident Bob Welch said.

Koeman with the Eaton County Farm Bureau says The price drop for Thanksgiving overall this year comes after a 4. And a half percent decrease last year compared to the year before.

"Three to five years ago during the pandemic, we saw a rapid rise in prices, but thankfully we are seeing some moderation a little bit in the grocery store,"

Eaton County Farm Bureau Loren Koeman said.

Saving on the cost of Thanksgiving, and getting ready for gatherings that can be priceless. Bob told me he and his family are looking forward to it.

"It will be a group of seven so just right," Eaton Rapids resident Bob Welch said.

