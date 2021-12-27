Eaton County residents can recycle their string lights at four different locations

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — As the holiday season wraps up now comes the part where we take down the decorations. And if you have string lights that you need to dispose of, you can recycle them properly instead of throwing them out.

“The material is recyclable, so we want it to be recycled, there’s a lot of benefits to that. You know we can turn those, materials into new materials," said Morgan Feldpausch, the resource recovery coordinator for Eaton County. "The other big reason is that we don’t want those string lights or any tanglers like that to end up in your curb side recycling bin. They really shouldn’t be put in there. They can get caught up in the machinery and break machinery and be very expensive to fix.”

From now through Jan. 31, Eaton County residents can drop off their LED and non-LED string lights at the Charlotte Area Recycling Authority, Delta Township Administration Building, Delta Township Recycling Center and the Sunfield Recycling Center.

This is the second year Eaton County Resource Recovery is holding the recycling program.

Feldpausch said last year they had only one drop off location and collected 531 pounds of string lights. With additional locations, Feldpausch anticipates they will collect 1,500 pounds of string lights this year.

When you drop off your string lights it's important that you don't put things like tree toppers, light bulbs, or extension cords in the box.

For a full list of hours of when you can drop your lights off click here.

