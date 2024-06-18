Eaton County residents are raising concerns over roads and drainage.

Longtime Eaton County resident David Hughes tells me the road on 2503 Butterfield Hwy has become dangerous to drive

"Say a tractor is coming down the road you get over, however far that is you are now 15 feet straight down," Eaton County resident David Hughes said.

Eaton County residents are raising concerns over roads and drainage in the community.

"So here we're in my front yard and we have 15 inches of gravel in the front yard," Eaton County resident David Hughes said.

David Hughes lives on Butterfield Highway in Springport.

And the heavy rain from this weekend's storm, has gathered in deep culverts just off the road...

"You can't take one step off the side of the road, look at these 15 feet down," Eaton County resident David Hughes said.

Those concerns made us take a deeper look at the situation. Hughes said he has reached out to express concerns to the Eaton County Road Commission several times and again on Monday but hasn't heard back. I went to the commission to try get him some answers.

"Soon after the storms, we have a process where somebody calls they leave a message or talks to the administrative assistant she creates a report for that issue, goes out to our area supervisor and they go out and look at the issue," Eaton County Road Commission Engineer-Manager Mathew Hannahs said.

County officials told me that they *have heard of issues on Butterfield Highway where Hughes' lives. But they also said they have not heard from Hughes specifically. They told me they would look into this issue.

I also went to the drainage office, to see what others can do should they see similar issues. I was told in a statement quote.

Statement from the Eaton County Drain Office:

"Often drainage and flooding issues involve many different agencies or departments outside of our jurisdiction, but we pride ourselves in our ability to collaborate to get the best outcome for residents."

County leaders say if anyone believes there is a drainage issue that the office should look at. Call this number 517-543-3809leave a message with as much detail as you can.

