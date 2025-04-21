Eaton County Prosecutor Lloyd weighs in on Public Safety Millage. Here's what it means for you

Eaton County Prosecutor breaks down the current situation in his office. He is short staffed.

One neighbor expressed to me that money is on top of people's minds. Meaning, another payment can be too much for some neighbors.

Video shows what could happen to the Eaton County Prosecutor's office if the millage passes and if it does not.

"The chairman of the board made the determination to bring back a public safety millage on the ballot this May," said Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd.

Lloyd said the millage proposal on the May ballot is asking for 2 mills, which would cost a neighbor $12 a month on average if it passes.

"This millage could mean my office could actually employ individuals to do the cases and make things move faster and quicker in the criminal justice system," Lloyd said.

He said that if the proposal doesn’t pass, there are jobs on the line for his staff.

"If so, how do you expect me and my employees to do my job?" he said.

Lloyd said even now his office isn’t fully staffed.

"I'm down four people in my office," he said.

And if more cuts come, Lloyd said it could mean picking and choosing which crimes take priority over others.

"How do you want to see it? Do you want the prosecutor's office to be like it has been for the last 25 years where we never question a case and we make sure to prosecute it? Or am I going to have to make the tough calls and question whether to handle civilly, and I'll just focus on the violent cases?" he said.

Neighbor Mike Sanchez, who lives at Eaton Place, said it's a tough decision because not everyone can afford an extra $12 a month, which is why he’s against it.

"I understand how it's going to affect things, but they can only ask for so much and get more out of this community," Sanchez said.

He said that if it doesn’t pass, he hopes violent crimes are addressed first.

"I would put the violent crimes above everything else and figure out where the rest falls after that," he said.

Lloyd stressed the importance of voting in May, saying every vote counts.

"It's up to the citizens — get out and vote!" Lloyd said.

