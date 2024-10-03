Eaton County Project Resource Connect, is helping families in need of nutrition and wellness.

Project Resource Connect is hosted by Eaton County Continuum of Care and partner agencies offering free resources to Eaton County individuals and families to support everyone.

Watch the video above to learn about Eaton County Project Resource Connect

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

First Lutheran Church in Charlotte is where Eaton County project resource connect, is helping families in need of nutrition and wellness. I caught up with one family who told me this program came at a much-needed time.

"Truthfully struggling with the house," Eaton County Resident Dakota Murphy said.

Help is available for Eaton County families. And neighbor Dakota Murphy says his family could use that help.

"I work here and there, so it's honestly, juggling money around," Eaton County Resident Dakota Murphy said.

Murphy says he, his wife, and their daughter had been living in hastings with his aunt. But they moved recently to Eaton County to have a place of their own.

"I bought my house in February," Eaton County Resident Dakota Murphy said.

He and his family came to what's called Project Resource Connect, at First Lutheran church in Charlotte. Able to look for help with colder weather needs like a coat for his daughter and a need that can be harder to find.

"I can actually reach out, I'm looking for, like for childcare, I don't normally get that," Eaton County Resident Dakota Murphy said.

This event offers free help to anyone who needs it.

organizer Rashmi Travis says groups in my neighborhood work together to help families like Dakota's.

"Eaton County is a unique place where a lot of the agencies work very well together, we share resources," Organizer of Project Resource Connect Rashmi Travis said.

Dakota. says the event had a positive impact on his family and wants others who might be struggling to not be afraid to ask for help.

"Whether you're struggling for childcare, or struggling to stay in your home, it helps everyone out in the community," Eaton County Resident Dakota Murphy said.

Dakota says he came here as his family is need, and he's leaving with some of those needs now met.

"I'm way better exactly a little bit less stressed," Eaton County Resident Dakota Murphy said

Directors of the event tell me they hope events like these continue to make a positive impact in eaton county.

