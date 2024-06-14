Eaton County officials seeking tax increase for significant fiscal challenges

Eaton County officials say their financial situation is facing significant challenges, and public safety services could be impacted if nothing is done.

Eaton County is asking residents to consider a tax limitation proposal to increase the amount the county can levy by 3 mills for operations

Watch the video above to learn about the new proposal and why leaders hope voters will consider it.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We've told you that Eaton County's financial situation is facing significant challenges. County officials are offering a proposal that could help maintain public safety. But it means higher taxes and ultimately, a choice residents must make.

"We're projecting to be millions of dollars short in the next fiscal year," Communications Director for Eaton County Logan Bailey said.

Times are tight in Eaton County. Where leaders say costs are up, revenues are down, and vital services could be at risk.

"Including sheriff's office, prosecuting attorney's office and within public safety we're going to see reductions, it's unavoidable unless we can secure more revenue," Communications Director for Eaton County Logan Bailey said.

I talked to County Communications Director Logan Bailey. Who explained that the county is now asking residents to consider a tax limitation proposal to raise the amount the county can levy by 3 mills.

"This 3 mill increase would cost the average taxpayer about $18 a month," Communications Director for Eaton County Logan Bailey said.

We told you recently about the possibility that smaller municipalities in the area could lose out-county patrols from the sheriff's office.

Eaton County has reversed itself and will continue to provide weekend patrols to townships

And while that's not happening at this time, the Sheriff wrote that deputies are struggling and working overtime at a pace that cannot continue. County leaders say it's one example of what's at stake.

"If this millage does not pass, the county government will look very different, and the services they come to expect will not be there," Chairperson, Eaton County Board of Commissioners Jim Mott said

Ultimately, it will be up to neighbors to decide on how to go forward. They'll get to cast a vote in the November election.

