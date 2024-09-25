Eaton County officials seeking a tax limitation proposal.

The tax limitation proposal would increase the amount the County can levy by an additional 3.0 mills for operation.

Watch the video above to see residents' reaction

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Eaton County officials are asking residents to consider a tax limitation proposal to increase the amount the county can levy by 3 mills for operations.

According to Eaton County, if voters approve the change, this will cost taxpayers an average of 18 dollars more per month. This would equate to roughly $12.0 million annually. Charlotte neighbor Marlana Bernheisel was at a public meeting Tuesday night where community members had the chance to speak out on the proposal.

"And our infrastructure, we need to support our county workers, we need to them to retain them," Charlotte neighbor Marlana Bernheisel said.

Neighbors I spoke with want this to pass to help maintain public safety. But it means higher taxes. No one at the meeting said they were opposed to the idea.

"I think some of the scariest things if this doesn't past, what would happen to public safety, sheriff's department road patrol, " Charlotte resident Helen Snyder said

Ultimately, it will be up to neighbors to decide. They'll get to cast a vote in the November election.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook