Eaton County officials explore budget with millage looming

County officials went over budget cuts that will happen later this year

Watch the video above to learn how the county is trying to salvage the issue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Eaton County neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks. I'm here in downtown Charlotte because there was a budget meeting Friday morning at the courthouse. County officials went over budget cuts that will happen later this year, regardless of whether the public safety millage passes in May. Here's what I found out about the impact on neighbors.

"We're still funded, through September this fiscal year with our budget, after that point is when we will see major changes," Eaton County Commissioner for District 9 Brian Droscha said.

Eaton County Commissioner for District 9, which covers the Potterville area, Brian Droscha, tells me cuts to different departments in Eaton will happen regardless of the outcome of the millage.

"If the public safety Millage passes, it does not cover the other departments," Eaton County Commissioner for District 9 Brian Droscha said.

"Any cuts we make, it's going to be more difficult to reestablish, if we get additional funding, if our revenue should go up, if the state decides to share more revenue with the counties," Eaton County Commissioner for District 9 Brian Droscha said.

I also caught up with Deputy Administrator Ben Dawson to see what officials are doing to salvage the situation by looking into grants.

"Broadly,we are participating both at the state level and the federal level in an attempt to get as much or any money as we can," Deputy Administrator Ben Dawson said.

However, by the summer, there will be cuts.

"In July and August, there are going to be cuts we going to try to give as much notice as possible; it will play out as part of the budget process," Deputy Administrator Ben Dawson said.

