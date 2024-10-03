Eaton County officials are asking residents to consider a tax limitation proposal which would mean an increase for taxpayers.

The county says unless more money comes in, cuts to public safety are likely.

Eaton County officials are asking residents to consider a tax limitation proposal which would mean an increase for taxpayers. Voters will decide on November's ballot. The county says unless more money comes in, cuts to public safety are likely.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich told me that because of county budget constraints, the Eaton County Sheriff's Department does not patrol 24-7.

"I don't have a shift from midnight to 6 am State Police gets the calls during that time," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

I visited the Michigan State Police and met with Lieutenant Rene Gonzales. I asked about state police response times during those overnight shifts in Eaton County.

"It is about regular, we have troopers at the Lansing post patrol three counties Eaton, Clinton, and Ingham, and those response times about the same," Michigan State Police Rene Gonzales said.

I talked with four people in Charlotte about the tax proposal. Three said they would vote no on it. But 1 person, Payge Gunderman, said she would vote yes.

"Well I think that would make sense," Eaton County resident Payge Gunderman said.

No one who said no to the idea would agree to go on camera. Sheriff Reich has said if the tax vote fails, his department's road patrol will be eliminated countywide. I asked Gonzales about that possibility and calls for help being routed to state troopers instead of deputies.

"It would be business as usual for the state police," Michigan State Police Rene Gonzales said.

"Eaton County, if it needs service, we're going to be there, we're going to provide the troopers to take calls for service, patrol on the freeways, just keep doing business as usual," Michigan State Police Rene Gonzales said.

According to Eaton County If the Tax proposal is approved this will cost taxpayers an average of 18 dollars more per month.

