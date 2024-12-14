Eaton County officials address county budgets and public safety.

A ways and means meeting was held where Eaton County officials addressed county budgets and public safety.

Watch the video above to learn about Friday's meeting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"For this board not to take action, now on this proposal makes no sense," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich wants to see another countywide vote on the ballot. This comes after the failed tax limitation proposal in November. If that had passed, more money would be available to Eaton County, including for public safety.

But after the vote failed, the sheriff's road patrol was eliminated from 6 pm to midnight as of December 1st. And that brings us to the idea of another vote going on the ballot - this time a public safety millage.

Eaton County board members talked Friday morning about whether that should or should not be put on the ballot.

"It's so important this mileage passes," Reich said.

Some Eaton County commissioners are unsure if this is the right time for another mileage and believe it could have the same result as November. The sheriff however disagrees.

"Come May I hope we get a yes vote, I think we will, a different mileage than what it was in November," Reich said.

The deadline is February 15th to get this millage on the May ballot. We'll update you on whether a new public safety millage gets put on the ballot, and how much neighbors would pay.

