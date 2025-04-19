Eaton County neighbors share mixed views on the upcoming Public Safety Millage vote in May.

I caught up with neighbors who are for it and against it.

Watch the video above to learn about the Public Safety Millage

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Charlotte neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks. I'm here in Downtown Charlotte, where Eaton County officials are asking neighbors to consider a public safety millage that will be on the May ballot. I caught up with neighbors who are for it and against it.

"I'm against for sure," Eaton Place cook Jonathan Burns said

"We need our police, they're awesome and we need them on the job," Charlotte neighbor Lou'Ann Harag said.

Eaton County officials are asking neighbors to consider a public safety millage on the May ballot. We caught up with neighbors here at the Eaton Place restaurant and heard mixed views.

"The crime rate, is pretty low, it's not a very bad crime rate, and every millage that comes out, the county is always asking for more money for the court systems and police departments," Eaton Place cook Jonathan Burns said.

Eaton Place cook Jonathan Burns believes if the millage passes it will hurt residents' pockets in the end

"I believe the twelve dollars a month, it doesn't seem like a lot, but at the end of the year it will add up to everybody that is paying their taxes, it adds up quite a bit," Eaton Place cook Jonathan Burns said.

However, Charlotte resident Lou'Ann Harag says, if the Sheriff's road patrol were to be cut, she wouldn't feel safe.

"There has been a couple of times we needed them at our house and they are right on it, they don't make you wait they take care of things, we need them," Charlotte neighbor Lou'Ann Harag said.

"It's better to have them when you need them, when someone is breaking in your home with a gun, then you will wish you paid the twelve dollars." Charlotte neighbor Lou'Ann Harag said.

