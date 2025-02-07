Eaton County neighbors are getting a great opportunity to fill up at a lower cost.

Eaton County gas price average is $3.07

I'm here at a gas station in Charlotte, putting some gas in my news car. My neighbors and I are getting a great opportunity to fill up at a lower cost than many other places in the state.

Gas prices across the state:

Ann Arbor $3.16

Detroit $3.15

Here in Eaton County... $3.07

"It definitely makes a big difference," Eaton County Resident Tammey Wine said.

A far cry from a few years ago.

"I remember when it was $5 a gallon and I was like holy Jesus," Eaton County resident Alissa Clark said.

And a welcome relief for drivers in Eaton County to see an average price of $3.07. Less than a nickel lower than the state average of $3.10. But for those who fill up often, it makes a big difference.

"I own my own business, and a lot of what I do is drive to locations. Anytime gas is down, it helps my bottom line," Eaton County Resident Tammey Wine said.

"Seeing the gas prices going down has actually meant quite a bit, especially since I work as bartender, and my husband is the main moneymaker, but gas has been the big issue."

Eaton County resident Alissa Clark said.

And while there are rumblings of tariffs taking these prices in the opposite direction. Neighbors here hope the momentum keeps going their way.

"Hope it's signs of good things to come,"Eaton County Resident Tammey Wine said.

