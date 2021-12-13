Eaton County might change the ordinance that prohibits living in a camper

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — If you have a recreational vehicle and live in Eaton County, you or friends and family may soon be able to live in it on your property for up to four months a year.

“If you have elderly parents that go to Florida for the winter and have a camper or if you have a camper, you can invite your mother and dad to live in your camper for up to four months,” said Jeremy Whittum, the chairman of the Eaton County board of Commissioners.

If the revised ordinance were to pass, Whittum said, people's wells and septic systems will need to be able to support any additional usage that may be needed.

Residents would need to fill out a permit application through the Eaton County Economic Development office if someone will be living in the camper.

The proposed ordinance would not impact Delta, Benton, Windsor, and Oneida townships since they’re charter townships and have their own zoning codes.

Mike Brady lives in Eaton Township and, this past summer, received a violation because he had a friend staying in a camper on his property.

Brady said if the ordinance passes it won’t only benefit him but others as well.

“There’s a lot of people that come and visit and don’t have a place to stay. Or there’s some friends and families that need help for a short period of time. And I think it should be allowed to let them come and stay,” he said.

About three years ago the board of commissioners explored revising the ordinance. It did not go far because of COVID and the courthouse getting shut down.

But Whittum believes there’s benefits to the revision especially now with COVID and supply chain shortages.

“If you’re building a house or you’re remodeling your house with the current supply chain shortages that we’re having. It may delay a construction project," Whittum said. "So, you should have the right as a property owner to live for up to four months in a camper while your house is being renovated or being built.”

The Board of Commissioners is slated to discuss the issue at its Wednesday night meeting.

