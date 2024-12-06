Eaton County leaders address county budgets heading into the next fiscal year.

Eaton County city leaders address county budgets heading into the next fiscal year.

Eaton County is preparing to lose six out of 15 commissioners.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here at the Eaton County Courthouse where a special meeting was held. Eaton County neighbors gathered at the county courthouse on a cold Michigan morning.

Eaton County Commissioner Brain Droscha tells me this meeting was important to hear from neighbors as county leaders look at the future county budgets.

"The purpose of this meeting to get together with the commissioner on the ways and means and talk about what our future might be," Eaton County city leader Brain Droscha said.

This comes after the failed tax limitation proposal in November. after that vote, the county sheriff's road patrol was eliminated from 6 pm to midnight.

Droscha hopes there will be another county-wide vote soon, with the question this time being a public safety millage. He'd like to see that on the ballot in May.

Droscha tells me the ballot language moving forward has to be easier to understand

"Basically just education, sitting down talking to them," Eaton County city leader Brain Droscha said.

We'll update you on whether a new public safety millage gets put on the ballot, and how much neighbors would pay.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook