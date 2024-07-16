Eaton County kids use a summer reading program to help prepare them for the fall.

Eaton County kids using summer reading to help prepare them for the fall

For the last few weeks, kids from all over Eaton County have been honing their reading skills thanks to a free summer program.

The Eaton Rapids library is where kids have been involved with summer reading programs to help them prepare for the fall.

For the last few weeks, kids from all over Eaton County have been honing their reading skills thanks to a free summer program put on by the Eaton Rapids Area District Library. The goal is for kids from kindergarten through high school to hit the books and read a total of 1,500 minutes for the summer and keep kids engaged in learning all year.

"The main goal of it all is to help reduce the summer slide," Eaton Rapids Area District Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

"Gives me something to do, and keeps my head active, instead of forgetting everything," 12-year-old Logan Patrick said.

More than 200 Eaton County kids have joined this program this year including 12-year-old Logan Patrick who tells me, he has enjoyed reading his favorite book series this summer and making friends in the program.

"Pax, Journey Home," 12-year-old Logan Patrick said.

"It's been fun and helped me be more social," 12-year-old Logan Patrick said

According to librarians, there are different groups in the morning and afternoon and they tell me the summer reading program has reached heights they've never seen before.

"Are summer reading program this year has been way larger than the last few years," Eaton Rapids Area District Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

As Logan gets ready to prepare for 8th grade this fall his mother Whitney is proud of him for wanting to read and making that initiative to stay in the books.

"My son and daughter both made a competition out of it who can read more books," Logan's mom Whitney Patrick said.

"It's great because I don't have to force them to do it, they actually enjoy doing it," Logan's mom Whitney Patrick said.

