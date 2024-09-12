Eaton County is set to become the first county to have refrigerated lockers.

This is something new in my neighborhood, these are lockers that can keep food cold. they're meant to help people who don't have enough to eat. Someone will be able to come here and get food at any time of the day. A little extra help to put food in the cupboard.

That's what Charlotte neighbor Riley May says the Helping Hands food pantry means to her.

"They're very friendly, happy and always welcoming," Charlotte neighbor Riley May

And soon, more help will be available.

Just down the road at the University of Michigan Sparrow, Eaton County these lockers are set to open soon. They're like mini refrigerators, they keep food cold.

Local groups are opening the site, which is meant to be another way people can get help with food. Riley thinks, it's much-needed.

"I think it's absolutely wonderful, especially in today's economy, it's hard out here for everybody, with that being accessible food for everybody 24 hours, it's a wonderful thing," Eaton County resident Riley may said

According to feeding America's 2024 map showing areas with food insecurity, more than 10 percent of Eaton County neighbors do not have enough food for their next few days. and for children, 15 percent don't. the hope is, the lockers will help change that.

"exciting for us for a couple of reasons," Organizer Kalli Dempsey said.

Kalli Dempsey is a co-executive director at the non-profit, Eaton Community Health.

"It increases access to food for residents in our community, especially the most vulnerable residents in our community," Organizer Kalli Dempsey said.

The program is put on by groups including Eaton Community Health, the Greater Lansing Food Bank, and U-M Health Sparrow Eaton. Dempsey says neighborhood groups like food pantries and other nonprofits will be able to give neighbors a code to open one of the lockers. The process for a neighbor to request help is still being worked out.

But once it opens, Riley is happy that neighbors will have a new way to get help.

"I'm excited it's going to be accessible for everybody else," Eaton County resident Riley May said.

Organizers hope the lockers will be up and running sometime in the next few weeks.

