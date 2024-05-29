Eaton County has reversed itself and will continue to provide weekend patrols to townships.

Vermontville like many small townships in Eaton County, has faced the problem of having the past meet the present.

Watch the video above to learn why Eaton County reversed itself

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You take seeing county sheriff vehicles for granted, however, several townships almost lost some of that coverage last week.

"We’re just going to go back to not having anything,” Village of Vermontville President Gary Goris said.

Vermontville like many small townships in Eaton County, has faced a problem of having the past meet the present, they have a volunteer fire department and emergency services but lack a police force, for that, they rely on the Eaton County Sheriff Department which announced Friday it would be ending weekend patrols in the County.

"I know the people have been worried about it since they have seen it posted," Village of Vermontville President Gary Goris said.

However, Eaton County has since reversed itself and will continue to provide weekend patrols to townships like Vermontville, which pays the county a 'nominal fee of $10,000 a year for services.

”We would've been set back 10 years,” Village of Vermontville President Gary Goris said.

"It’s surprising whenever the word gets out that there is no police force, things happen all of a sudden everybody just comes out of the woodwork anything that is and is going to happen is going to happen at night,” Village of Vermontville President Gary Goris said.

We reached out to the Eaton County Controller. Communications Director Logan Bailey sent me this statement.

"The Sheriff decided not to eliminate the noon to midnight shift at this time. Sheriff Reich is navigating the same issues as the County we need more revenue to solve a financial shortfall, or services across the County will likely be impacted." Eaton County Controller Communications Director Logan Bailey said.

We also reached out to the Eaton County Sheriff's office but they could not get back to us.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook